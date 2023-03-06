 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No talks were held with Congress and Left parties: Sharad Pawar on Opposition letter to PM

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray are the signatories from the opposition bloc in Maharashtra to the letter written by Arvind Kejriwal of AAP and eight other parties.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Image- PTI)

With the Congress and Left parties not being signatories to a letter written by some Opposition parties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging ”blatant misuse” of Central agencies, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said he hadn’t spoken with these parties in this regard.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar said he was the first signatory to the letter and hope the prime minister would take cognizance. Asked about the Congress and Left parties not being signatories and whether he had spoken to these parties, Pawar said no talks took place.

”With all 5-10 people I spoke to their signatures are there in the letter. With those, I didn’t speak with their signatures are not there,” he said. Asked about his view on the need for unity among Opposition parties and the role of Congress, the veteran politician said it is important to have Congress in the opposition bloc.