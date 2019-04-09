App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

No talks for alliance with BJP, says INLD Haryana chief

Barring Hisar and Rohtak seats, the BJP last week announced its candidates for the remaining eight seats from Haryana, where polling will be held on May 12.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Indian National Lok Dal on April 9 said the party was not in talks with the ruling BJP for an alliance for Lok Sabha polls, seeking to put at rest speculation that arose after party leader Abhay Singh Chautala met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Arora insisted no talks on stitching an alliance were going on between the two parties.

"The BJP has already declared its eight candidates and we will announce our candidates soon," Arora told PTI.

Barring Hisar and Rohtak seats, the BJP last week announced its candidates for the remaining eight seats from Haryana, where polling will be held on May 12.

related news

The INLD had earlier said it will announce its candidates by April 16.

Chautala had met Khattar over breakfast in Delhi on April 8 where Arora too was present.

Asked about their meeting with Khattar, Arora said, "There was nothing political about this meet. One can meet for some other things too and there is nothing wrong in that".

In 2014, the INLD had won two Lok Sabha seats of Hisar and Sirsa, BJP seven out of eight it contested while Congress had won the Rohtak seat.

The INLD was erstwhile partner of the BJP and the two parties ran a coalition government led by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala (1999-2004). However, later the alliance ended due to differences.

Seen as a major challenger to the ruling BJP until six months back, INLD has been going through rough times ever since the party split.

The INLD has been stung by desertions following a vertical split and suffered a bypoll defeat when it failed to hold on to the Jind seat.

Two of party's sitting MLAs Ranbir Gangwa and Kehar Singh joined the BJP recently and Abhay Chautala was removed as Leader of Opposition as the party's strength came down to 15 MLAs in the 90 member House, lesser than Congress' 17 MLAs.

A few of the INLD's former legislators have also switched over to the saffron outfit ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Four INLD MLAs have already switched sides and announced their support to the fledgling Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after the split in the INLD last year.

Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala, elder son of Abhay Chautala's brother Ajay Chautala, launched the JJP last year.

The INLD, founded by late deputy prime minister Devi Lal and headed by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, has been out of power in Haryana for over 14 years now.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 01:18 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank: Madhuri Dixit's adaa is still intact

Darbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

Katy Perry breaks into impromptu dance moves, courtesy her Sanskrit ta ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun ahead of Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindos ...

Sara Ali Khan sashays her way into New York City like the boss she is

Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: When the Twilight actor expressed her ...

Jennifer Lopez glitters in her latest single Medicine, also kickstarts ...

Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: Times when Mrs Bachchan outshined Amitab ...

Roughed Up at Mayawati's Rally, Bhim Army May Lend Support to Congress ...

Huawei P30 Pro With Quad-Cameras, 5x Optical Zoom Launched in India at ...

Kim Kardashian Sports Traditional Maang Tikka, Gets Called Out for Cul ...

As Mamata Govt Sits on Permission for Darjeeling, BJP Switches to Kali ...

Burger King Gets Burned for Racist Ad Showing People Eating Burgers wi ...

India Could Achieve High Penetration of Electric Vehicles by 2030: Nit ...

Dave Bautista Officially Retires from Wrestling, Calls WWE 'Theatre of ...

SC to Hear on April 15 Plea Challenging HC Order to Centre to Ban TikT ...

Pakistan Itself Gave Proof of Balakot Air Strike With 5am Tweet, Says ...

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: 29 candidates have criminal reco ...

Congress should give 'nyay' to victims of anti-Sikh riots and Bhopal g ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

BJP-Congress manifesto face-off: Here's a word count analysis of the t ...

BJP's poll manifesto voice of an isolated man, says Rahul Gandhi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty hovers around 11,600; ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Election results and stock market: Let’s stop predicting and start p ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, un ...

Brexit: With deadline looming, Theresa May to meet Angela Merkel, Emma ...

Narendra Modi to News18: Removing AFSPA in Kashmir is like sending our ...

Jackie Shroff on his latest film RAW, playing roles no actor of his ti ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.