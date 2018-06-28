App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

No study by Maharashtra govt before imposing plastic ban: NCP

On March 23, the state government imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and thermocol items.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Nationalist Congress Party today hit out at the Maharashtra government over its ban on plastic items, accusing it of having imposed the ban without conducting a prior study of how it would affect citizens.

He alleged that the plastic ban, which was causing hardship to the common man, was imposed to get political mileage.

He also accused the state government of giving in to the pressure of foreign companies by not banning non-recyclable plastic items used by these firms.

Addressing a press conference here, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "The government has not conducted any elaborate study before announcing the ban. It is merely aimed at getting political mileage and is putting the common man to hardship."

related news

He further questioned whether the motive of the ban was to protect the environment or to fill the coffers of the ruling parties.

Hitting out further, he said, "Things which are reused will be banned and those which cannot be recycled are not banned."

Alleging that non-recyclable items were not banned due to pressure from foreign firms, Malik said that plastic used in the packaging of mouth fresheners, biscuits, toothpaste, confectionery etc are not banned.

"But plastic spoons, glasses, carry bags, which can be reused, have been banned," Malik said.

On March 23, the state government imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and thermocol items.

As per the government's notification, the fine for first-time and second-time offenders will be Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. A third violation will attract a fine of Rs 25,000 and a jail term of three months.

The ban came into effect on June 23 and has seen civic bodies across the state collect fines, totalling several lakh rupees, from violators so far.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #environment #India #Nawab Malik #NCP #Plastic Ban #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.