No rift between BJP, JD(U); will contest Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: Amit Shah

Ending speculation over the leadership issue in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on October 16, announced Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader of the BJP-JD(U) coalition for the Assembly polls in the state slated for 2020.

Shah, the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in an exclusive interview to Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, said their alliance with Janata Dal (United) was "atal" (unbreakable) and the combine will fight the upcoming elections together.

"The Janata Dal (United) and the BJP will go to polls together and we will fight polls under the leadership of Nitish ji. This is absolutely clear,” Shah said.

Shah added that at the national level, BJP and JD(U) are working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the state they will do so under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

When asked about the reported rift between the two parties, Shah said: “In a coalition, there are always tiffs and they should be considered a parameter of a healthy coalition. Bas mat-bhed man-bhed mein nahi badalna chahiye [only thing is that these differences in opinion shouldn't turn into a change of hearts]”.

For months, there were reports of tension between the two allies that started when JD(U), which was offered a single ministerial berth in the Modi Cabinet 2.0, refused to join the government.

In a move that was largely seen as retaliation, the Bihar chief minister later expanded the state Cabinet, bringing in more JD(U) leaders.