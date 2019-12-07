App
Last Updated : Dec 07, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

No response from Mamata Banerjee's office on requests for dialogue: Dhankhar

Stating that a chief minister should be in regular communication with the governor, Dhankhar said he was still hopeful about a positive response from Banerjee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that all attempts to reach out to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were exhausted as there was no response from her office regarding his requests for a dialogue.

Stating that a chief minister should be in regular communication with the governor, Dhankhar said he was still hopeful about a positive response from Banerjee.

".@MamataOfficial. As Governor after exhausting back channels I engaged in outreach to CM by publicly inviting her to Discussions and Dialogue at her chosen place, time, date as this the only constitutional way," Dhankhar said in a tweet.

"CM sd (should) not be incommunicado to Guv. Am sure there wd (would) b +ve (positive) response," he added.

related news

The governor, who has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues, is being blamed by the ruling TMC for delaying clearance of pending bills leading to an abrupt two-day adjournment of the state assembly earlier this week, opening a new front for hostilities.

First Published on Dec 7, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #Jagdeep Dhankhar #Mamata Banerjee

