Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

No recession in country, people are buying jackets and pants: BJP MP

Addressing a programme here on Sunday, Mast claimed that world might be in the grip of recession but India will not be impacted by it as its rural and agricultural economy is very strong.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A BJP MP has cited the clothes people wear as evidence that there is no recession. Virendra Singh Mast argued they would have worn dhoti-kurtas had the economy been that bad.

"Had there been recession, we would have come here wearing dhoti and kurta and not coats and jackets. Had there been recession we would not have purchased clothes, pants and pajamas," Mast said.

"India is a country of villages and not just metros. This country not only has metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata but also has 6.5 lakh villages. Banking reports say that in banks, most of the money deposited is that of villagers," he said.

Mahatama Gandhi, Dr K B Hedgewar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Jayaprakash Narayan had expressed confidence in the villagers and helped the country gain independence, he added.

"If people from villagers had not sacrificed, India would not have gotten freedom from the Mughals and the Britishers," he said.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics #recession

