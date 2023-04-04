 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No question of my wife contesting Karnataka Assembly polls, asserts JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

"Hassan politics is different, my wife's politics is different," JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday, as he rejected media reports about his wife and party MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy's "demand" to contest May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.

Anitha had earlier contested elections to save the party, when it did have a candidate in certain prime constituencies, he said, adding that she has no interest in electoral politics and has decided to stay away from it.

The former Chief Minister was reacting to media reports that Anitha would press for the Tumkur Rural ticket, if his sister-in-law Bhavani Revanna manages to get the Hassan ticket.

"There is no other confusion among us, there is no confusion even on the Hassan issue. One more thing I saw in a paper and also on a TV is that they have brought in the name of Anitha Kumaraswamy," Kumaraswamy said.