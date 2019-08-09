App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

No question of going back to ballot papers: CEC Sunil Arora

CEC Arora said that the Supreme Court has repeatedly given verdicts against the return of ballot papers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on August 9 dismissed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's demand to bring back ballot papers in place of electronic voting machines, saying there is no question of going back to the old system.

Arora said that the Supreme Court has repeatedly given verdicts against the return of ballot papers.

"We are not going back to the era of ballot papers. The Supreme Court has more than once said that ballot papers are our past," Arora told reporters after arriving at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport here.

Talking on the possibilities of holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Arora said that a formal communication was awaited from the Ministries of Home and Law.

"We are waiting for the formal communication from the Home and Law ministries," he said.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 02:34 pm

tags #EC #India #Politics

