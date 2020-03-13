App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

No question of curtailing Budget Session: Parliamentary affairs minister

The Budget Session started on January 31 and then it went on recess on February 11. It resumed on March 2 and will conclude on April 3.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid reports of shortening the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said there is no question of curtailing the session.

"There is no question of curtailing the Budget Session. The session will not be curtailed," Joshi said.

The Budget Session started on January 31 and then it went on recess on February 11. It resumed on March 2 and will conclude on April 3.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Budget #India #Politics #Pralhad Joshi

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.