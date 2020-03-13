No question of curtailing Budget Session: Parliamentary affairs minister

Amid reports of shortening the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said there is no question of curtailing the session.

"There is no question of curtailing the Budget Session. The session will not be curtailed," Joshi said.

The Budget Session started on January 31 and then it went on recess on February 11. It resumed on March 2 and will conclude on April 3.