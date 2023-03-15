 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No question of apology: Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP demand over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in UK

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

The BJP and several senior ministers have been demanding an apology from Gandhi over his "democracy under attack" remarks in the UK.

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said there is no question of an apology over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK and that those demanding so must answer on Prime Minister Narendra Modi "humiliating" the people of the country with his comments abroad.

"I would like to ask a question to the people demanding an apology (from Rahul Gandhi) that (what about) when Modi ji went to five-six countries and humiliated the people of our country and we were told by him that being born in India is a sin," Kharge said.

"Democracy is diminishing here, freedom of expression and speech are being weakened, TV channels are being pressured and people speaking the truth are being jailed, so if this is not the process of ending democracy then what is?" the Congress president told reporters here.