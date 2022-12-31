 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No problem if Congress pitches for Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST

The JD(U) leader, who snapped ties with the BJP nearly five months ago, however, underscored the need for a consensus among all like-minded parties on the issue

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday made it clear that he had "no problems" with the Congress, his ally in the state, pitching for Rahul Gandhi as the "opposition's PM face".

The JD(U) leader, who snapped ties with the BJP nearly five months ago, however, underscored the need for a consensus among all like-minded parties on the issue even as he ruled himself out, for the umpteenth time, as a "claimant" for the top post.

"I have no problem", was Kumar's candid reply when journalists approached him with queries about former Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath's statement that Gandhi shall be the Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"It is for them (the Congress) to take a call after due deliberations with all parties. At present they seem to be busy with (Bharat Jodo) yatra. We are looking forward to further developments", added Kumar.

He also remarked "I must make it clear, I have said it again, that I am myself not a claimant. Of course, I am of the firm belief that more and more parties (opposed to the BJP) should come together and the front thus formed will win a handsome majority and form a government sensitive to people's needs".

The Chief Minister was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function where he gave away appointment letters to hundreds of recruits of the state education department, an exercise that is in line with the promise of the ruling "Mahagathbandhan" to provide jobs in a big way.