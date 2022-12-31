No problem if Congress pitches for Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday made it clear that he had "no problems" with the Congress, his ally in the state, pitching for Rahul Gandhi as the "opposition's PM face".

The JD(U) leader, who snapped ties with the BJP nearly five months ago, however, underscored the need for a consensus among all like-minded parties on the issue even as he ruled himself out, for the umpteenth time, as a "claimant" for the top post.

"I have no problem", was Kumar's candid reply when journalists approached him with queries about former Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath's statement that Gandhi shall be the Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"It is for them (the Congress) to take a call after due deliberations with all parties. At present they seem to be busy with (Bharat Jodo) yatra. We are looking forward to further developments", added Kumar.

He also remarked "I must make it clear, I have said it again, that I am myself not a claimant. Of course, I am of the firm belief that more and more parties (opposed to the BJP) should come together and the front thus formed will win a handsome majority and form a government sensitive to people's needs".

The Chief Minister was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function where he gave away appointment letters to hundreds of recruits of the state education department, an exercise that is in line with the promise of the ruling "Mahagathbandhan" to provide jobs in a big way.

Kumar also made a jibe at the BJP's current leadership, especially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, neither of whom he mentioned by name. He was asked about the visit, next week, of BJP president J P Nadda to Bihar and he replied: "I do not wish to say anything about him. He has a long relationship with the state, especially its capital where he has spent his formative years. But as the head of his party, he has little choice but to follow the commands of two persons". Kumar also hit back at Sushil Kumar Modi, his former deputy, who has criticized the state government's decision to purchase a helicopter and a plane for itself claiming the JD(U) leader will not be able to complete his tenure and Bihar will see the BJP form the next government. "I wanted him (Modi) to complete his tenure, but his party kicked him to the sidelines," said Kumar, referring to dropping of the senior leader as the Deputy CM after the 2020 assembly polls, which has been seen as a sidelining of the veteran, who has been accommodated into the Rajya Sabha. "I do not wish to say anything about that man. May he keep talking as much nonsense as he can, if it helps him get something from his bosses in return. As of now, nothing of the sort seems to be happening," the JD(U) leader said. Earlier, at the function, the Bihar CM fulminated against the RSS, the BJP's parent body, questioning its role in the Independence movement, and accused the current ruling dispensation of the Centre of undermining Mahatma Gandhi. "What role did the RSS play in the Independence movement? None to speak of," said Kumar in his speech, uncharacteristically mentioning the organisation by name. Indirectly referring to the recent controversy over Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta calling the Prime Minister 'the father of new India', Kumar, a socialist who reveres Mahatma Gandhi, said, "What has been his (Narendra Modi's) contribution to new India? Has there been any progress? Sole achievement has been the use of new technology for propaganda". "I belong to a generation of people born after Independence. But my father was a freedom fighter and we know the contribution of Bapu. The current regime at the Centre has made no contributions except propaganda," said Kumar. Meanwhile, the state BJP testily reacted to its former ally's outbursts. BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh said in a statement, "RSS' contribution is nationalism. Its ideals have led to freedom in Kashmir by abolition of Article 370. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a modern-day Vishwakarma who deserves credit for whatever progress has been there in Bihar". "Nitish Kumar owes his chair to the BJP, which is the RSS' offshoot. He now stands discredited," alleged the BJP spokesman.

PTI

