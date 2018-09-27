No political party should support extremist groups, says Congress

The Congress Thursday said no political party should support extremist groups, days after the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party batted for the Sanatan Sanstha claiming the right-wing outfit was not involved in killings of rationalists and activists.

All India Congress Committee secretary A Chellakumar said his party has always been against creating division in society.

"All political parties should keep away from extremist groups, whether they are of religious or any other nature," All India Congress Committee secretary A Chellakumar said.

One cannot support any extremist group, said the Goa Congress in-charge. MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar claimed Sunday that there are some people who want to project the Sanatan Sanstha as a "wrong-doer".

Police suspect involvement of activists linked to the Sanatan Sanstha in the killings of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh.

However, the outfit, which has its headquarters at Ramnathi village in Madkai area of North Goa district, has denied its involvement in these cases.

MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar, the brother of Dipak Dhavalikar, is an MLA from the Madkai constituency. The MGP, Goa's oldest regional party, is an alliance partner of the BJP-led government in the coastal state.