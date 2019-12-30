App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

No place for violence, 'revenge' in country: Priyanka Gandhi

In a jibe at the chief minister days after he had said that those who had damaged public assets would be made to pay, the Congress general secretary said saffron denotes Hinduism, a religion that does not advocate violence or "revenge".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying there is no place for violence or "revenge" in the country.

Concluding her four-day visit to Lucknow days after statewide violent clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act, she told mediapersons that her own security was not a big issue.

"The issue is the safety of the common man in UP," she said in an apparent reference to her alleged manhandling by the state police.

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #UP government #Uttar Pradesh Police #violence

