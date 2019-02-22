App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

No place for MNS in Opposition alliance in Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan

This has been conveyed to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said state Congress chief Ashok Chavan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress said on Friday that there was no place for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the proposed alliance of opposition parties for Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

This has been conveyed to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said state Congress chief Ashok Chavan.

"We have ideological differences with MNS, and any kind of electoral tie-up with it would be difficult," Chavan told reporters.

The NCP wants the MNS in the alliance, sources said. Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar had met MNS chief Raj Thackeray a few days ago.

The MNS is known for its strident anti-North Indian stand.

Chavan also said the Congress was awaiting response from Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar, whom the Congress and NCP have offered four Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Ambedkar and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, who have joined hands for the coming polls, would be holding a rally at Shivaji Park in Central Mumbai Saturday.

"We want Ambedkar to be part of our alliance so that the BJP does not benefit (from division of votes)," Chavan said.

He criticised the city authorities for not allowing the Congress to hold a rally of party chief Rahul Gandhi at Shivaji Park while giving permission to others.

"All city grounds should be made available to all the parties. It looks like the government is not interested in being fair to all," he said. "We have organised Rahul Gandhi's rally at the MMRDA ground here and another rally in Dhule (in north Maharashtra) on March 1," Chavan added.
tags #Ashok Chavan #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #MNS #Politis

