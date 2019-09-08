App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

No other govt took so many people-friendly decisions in first 100 days: Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar said the decisions taken by the government in its first 100 days have helped empower people, brought in more inclusiveness and transparency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prakash javdekar
Prakash javdekar

No other government in the past has taken so many people-friendly decisions in its first 100 days in power, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on September 8, as the NDA dispensation marked its 100 days in office.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting said the decisions taken by the government in its first 100 days have helped empower people, brought in more inclusiveness and transparency.

The decisions to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and to make the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence were some of the major ones, according to the minister.

They could be taken in quick time as preparations for them had started even before the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

He said the government has also unveiled a roadmap to make India a $5 trillion economy.

First Published on Sep 8, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #India #Politics

