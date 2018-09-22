App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2018 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

No one will be falsely implicated in SC/ST Act cases: Scindia

Scindia made the assurance Friday when protesters hailing from unreserved categories arrived here to register their anger at the amendments to the SC/ST Act

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday assured people that no one would be implicated falsely in Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases.

Scindia made the assurance Friday when protesters hailing from unreserved categories arrived here to register their anger at the amendments to the SC/ST Act.

He, however, parried a question on making any amendments to this Act in case the Congress came to power in poll-bound MP.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had Thursday announced that a directive would be issued shortly to ensure that the amended SC/ST Act is not misused in the state.

related news

Talking to protesters, Scindia said, "I assure you that no one will be allowed to be implicated falsely under SC/ST Act not only in Shivpuri but in the entire state."

When protesters asked if the Congress, if elected to power, would introduce amendments in this Act, Scindia said, "I will answer this question when the Congress will form a government."

Scindia is the chairman of the Congress' state election campaign committee.

The protesters also asked him why he did not speak against the amendments when they were tabled in Parliament.

In reply, Scindia alleged that they (Congress) were not allowed to speak in Parliament when such proposals come up for discussion.

A large posse of police was present due to proposed protest organisations opposing the SC/ST Act amendments.

Protesters had also reached the doors of Scindia's Jai Vilas Mahal in Gwalior vent their ire against the amendments to the SC/ST Act and show the Guna MP black flags.

However, Scindia got a whiff of the ruckus brewing at the palace gates and managed to leave from the back door of the sprawling estate. He then proceeded to Shivpuri.

Meanwhile, Congress workers thrashed the convener of Karni Sena, Atul Singh, after he threw a black flag towards Scindia when he was coming out after attending a programme here.

Later, Singh filed a complaint with Kotwali Police Station.

"We have received a complaint and investigations are on," said Kotwali police station in-charge Rakesh Sharma.
First Published on Sep 22, 2018 08:52 am

tags #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.