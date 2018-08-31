No one is an opponent for us, says Sangh on Congress' criticism

Under attack from the Congress, the RSS said today its does not consider anyone as its opponent and is guided by national interest.

The statement by a senior functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) came while briefing reporters on Sangh's three-day all India coordination meeting which began today at Raghavendra Math here, with Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP President Amit Shah in attendance.

All India executive members of the RSS and national office bearers of its affiliated organisations are attending the meet where contemporary issues are being discussed, the Sangh said in a statement.

Around 200 workers participating in the meeting would share their experiences, views and achievements.

"Sangh does not treat anyone as its opponent. It works for organising the whole society in national interest," RSS' akhil bharatiya prachar pramukh Arun Kumar told reporters.

He was asked about the frequent criticism by the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi of the Sangh.

The RSS has given indications that it may invite leaders from across the political spectrum including Rahul Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury to attend ae three-day lecture series of Bhagwat.

Asked about the agenda of the meeting, Kumar said it is aimed at better coordination and takes place twice a year- in September and January.

No specific decisions are taken, he added.

The meeting, being organised at Raghavendra Mutth on the coast of river Tungbhadra, was also addressed by its head Swami Subudendra Teertha.