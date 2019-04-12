App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

No one can separate Kashmir from India till BJP exists: Amit Shah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah recently advocated a separate prime minister for his state, triggering angry reactions from BJP leaders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hitting out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his "silence" on ally Omar Abdullah's pitch for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir, BJP president Amit Shah on April 12 asserted no one can make India part with the state as long as the BJP exists.

Shah also alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties are unhappy with the success of the Indian Air Force's strike on terrorist camps at Balakot in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pulwama terror attack.

"Omar Abdullah has suggested appointing a separate prime minister for Kashmir. Is it possible to have two PMs in a country? Can there be a second PM in Kashmir?

"Rahul Baba (Gandhi) is silent on his poll ally Abdullah's suggestion (separate PM for Kashmir)...He has not uttered a word," Shah told an election rally here.

related news

Asserting that Kashmir is an inseparable and inalienable part of India, the BJP chief said, "No one can take away Kashmir from us. As long as the BJP exists, Kashmir will continue to be an integral part of India."

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah recently advocated a separate prime minister for his state, triggering angry reactions from BJP leaders.

Shah said barely 13 days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Kashmir's Pulwama in a terror attack, air strikes were carried out targeting a terrorist haven inside Pakistan and the whole nation rejoiced.

"But Rahul Baba did not like it. There was mourning in Gandhi's party and his alliance," he alleged.

Lashing out at Gandhi family's close aide Sam Pitroda, who advocated "talks with terrorists", the BJP president asked, "Tell me whether we should hold a dialogue with terrorists or bomb them?"

"If we get bullets from Pakistan, we will retaliate with more lethal ammunition," he declared.

Maintaining that a Modi wave is sweeping across the country once again, he claimed "From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Odisha to Gujarat we hear the chants of 'Modi, Modi' everywhere."

Shah claimed it is the BJP alone that can safeguard people's interests.

Slamming Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his poor command over Odia language, Shah said despite ruling the state for 19 years he cannot talk to people in their language.

Odisha, he said, is rich in natural resources but its people are still poor because of the wrong policies of the BJD government.

"The 19-year BJD rule has been marked by misgovernance and corruption. The youth are forced to migrate to other states to earn livelihood as Odisha lacks job opportunities."

Shah also shared his plans for the development of this tribal-dominated district.

The BJP government will set up a steel plant and a medical college in Keonjhar district if re-elected at the Centre. All forest produce will be procured at Minimum Support Price from the tribals, while no GST will be levied on tendu leaves, he said.

Under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds, an additional Rs 1,600 crore has already been allocated to Keonjhar, the BJP chief said.

"Unlike the Congress, which did nothing to eradicate poverty during its 70-year rule in the country, the Modi government has been working sincerely for the welfare of the poor, farmers, youth, tribals, Dalits and the weaker sections," Shah claimed.

Polling in Keonjhar, where the BJP has fielded Ananta Nayak as its Lok Sabha candidate, is slated to be held in the third phase on April 23.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 06:07 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Majboot Sarkars Overrated? History Shows India Does Not Need to Despai ...

SOTY 2 Trailer Has a 'Spiderman-Wonder Woman' Scene and Desi Twitter C ...

HC Sets Aside Order Barring Media from Publishing 'Defamatory' Content ...

India's Iran Oil Imports Up 5% Last Year Despite US Sanctions: Report

Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover

Mumbai, Home to India's Rich, Has More Private Jet Departures than Dub ...

Jet Airways Cancels All International Flights till Monday, Left With J ...

IPL 2019 | Skipper Rohit is Available for Selection Against Royals: Za ...

No One Can Separate Kashmir from India Till BJP Exists, Says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP complains Election Commission again ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Europa League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate leth ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways crisis: Airline operated widebody planes to gain revenue i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.