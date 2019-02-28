App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

No new summit planned with Kim Jong Un: Donald Trump

Trump has not agreed to another summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un after their second meeting ended in Hanoi with no concrete progress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Hanoi, Feb 28 (AFP) US President Donald Trump has not agreed to another summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, he said February 28 after their second meeting ended in Hanoi with no concrete progress and no deal on denuclearisation.

When asked if a third summit had been agreed with Kim, Trump told reporters: "No we haven't... we'll see if it happens."
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 01:27 pm

tags #North Korea #Politics #US #world

