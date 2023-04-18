 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No meeting of NCP MLAs called: Sharad Pawar amid speculation over Ajit Pawar's political move

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

On Monday, Ajit Pawar also dismissed as false the reports that he has called a meeting of MLAs on Tuesday, amid intense speculation in Maharashtra's political circles about his growing proximity with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday dismissed speculation about his nephew and senior party leader Ajit Pawar's next political move and said no meeting of NCP MLAs has been called by anyone.

Speaking to the reporters in Purandar area of Maharashtra's Pune district, Sharad Pawar said whatever discussions are going on in the minds of the media are not there in "our minds".

"...There is no importance of all these discussions. The reports have no meaning. I can say about NCP that all our colleagues are of one thinking of how to make the party stronger, and there is no other thought in anybody's mind," the party chief said.