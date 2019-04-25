App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

No links with biopic, Mamata Banerjee threatens defamation suit on rumour mongers

Following a complaint lodged by the BJP, the Election Commission has initiated steps so that the trailers of the alleged biopic is taken down from at least three websites.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Denying that she had any connection with a feature film reportedly made on her life, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned that she may be forced to file defamation suit against those spreading such rumours.



"What is all this nonsense being spread! I have nothing at all to do with any biopic. If some young people have collected stories & expressed themselves, thats up to them.Not related to us," she wrote on her Twitter wall.

"I am not Narendra Modi. Please do not compel me to file for defamation by spreading lies," she added.

The producer of the film has claimed that it is slated for release on May 3, the EC said so far the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) has not issued it a certification.

The BJP had approached the poll panel seeking a ban on the release of the movie till the election process is over.

The last of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election will be held on May 19 and counting will be done on May 23.

The EC had on April 10 stalled the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi until the polls end, asserting that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the level-playing field during elections should not be displayed. The matter is now pending in the Supreme Court.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 08:25 am

tags #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics

