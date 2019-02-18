No KCR or TRS factor in Lok Sabha polls, says Telangana Congress

There would be no KCR or TRS factor in the coming Lok Sabha elections as it was about electing the Prime Minister, Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy said asserting that the party would sweep almost all the 17 seats in the state.

Voting for Parliament is not about Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or Telangana Rashtra Samiti. It will be a vote to elect the next Prime Minister and people would certainly prefer Congress president Rahul Gandhi over BJP's (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, Reddy said in a press release here.

"Brainstorming sessions held in the last three days have proved that all the Congress cadres were rejuvenated to win the Lok Sabha elections," the release quoted Reddy as saying while addressing party leaders from the constituencies of Chevella, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Medak at separate meetings.

He further said the Congress would field a strong candidate in Hyderabad constituency currently held by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. "...we've hadserious introspection into the factors that led to party's defeat in last (December 2018) Assembly elections," he said in the release.

The Congress leaders from all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state have come up with many constructive, valuable and practical suggestions which would be incorporated in the final strategy of the party for the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

The Lok Sabha elections could be won only through proper planning, coordination, monitoring and execution of strategy, he noted. Alleging that the NDA government at the Centre did nothing in the last five years except for making tall promises, he said, "India needs a visionary like Rahul Gandhi, not Modi who cheats the nation with lies and deception."

Reddy said the Congress would take steps to empower the cadres at the booth-level and involve them in running the election campaign in an effective manner. AICC Telangana in-charge R C Khuntia directed the leaders to focus on strengthening the party at all levels and said the appointments upto the booth-level should be completed at the earliest.