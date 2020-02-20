App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

No intention to scrap Article 371: Amit Shah assures Northeast

Most of the states that have special provisions under Article 371 are in the Northeast. These provisions are aimed at preserving their cultural heritage and customary laws.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
Reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting the unique culture of the Northeast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday misinformation was spread after abrogation of Article 370 that identical fate awaited Article 371 in the region.

Addressing a gathering to mark the 34th foundation day of Arunachal Pradesh, Shah said the Northeast was only geographically united with the rest of India before 2014 when Narendra Modi assumed office of the prime minister.

"The real emotional integration of the region with the rest of the country happened only under the Modi government," he said.

Shah said,"Misinformation was spread after abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, that Article 371 will also be scrapped. It will never happen. Nobody has any such intention."

Referring to the problems of militancy and inter-state boundary disputes in the region, the home minister said the Modi government was committed to their resolution.

"When we come to seek your votes in 2024, the Northeast will have been free from problems like militancy and inter-state strife," he said.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 02:43 pm

