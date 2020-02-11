No information on any group called 'Tukde Tukde Gang': Home Ministry

"No such information has been brought to the notice of the government by any law enforcement agency," he said.
The Home Ministry on Tuesday said it has no information on any group called the 'Tukde Tukde Gang'. Replying to a written question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the ministry has no information on whether the terminology 'Tukde Tukde Gang' is based on specific inputs provided by law enforcement agencies.
"No such information has been brought to the notice of the government by any law enforcement agency," he said.
The reply came in response to questions by Congress members Vincent H Pala and Jasbir Singh Gill.
