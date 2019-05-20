App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

No guarantee of Opposition 'alliance' staying intact by May 23: Shiv Sena

Taking a swipe at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's efforts to forge an alliance of opposition parties, it said he was unnecessarily exhausting himself by running from pillar to post as there was no guarantee of this "possible coalition" staying intact by the time results are out on May 23.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Shiv Sena on Monday hit out at the opposition parties for trying to come together to keep the BJP out of power after the Lok Sabha poll results, saying the country cannot afford to have a coalition government "crawling" with the support of several small outfits.

Taking a swipe at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's efforts to forge an alliance of opposition parties, it said he was unnecessarily exhausting himself by running from pillar to post as there was no guarantee of this "possible coalition" staying intact by the time results are out on May 23.

Elections to 542 seats of the 543-member Lok Sabha ended Sunday and the counting of votes is slated for Thursday.

Most exit polls have forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that the BJP-led NDA would get over 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

related news

"The 'Mahagathbandhan' (proposed grand alliance of opposition parties) has at least five prime ministerial hopefuls...their hopes are likely to be dashed going by the current indications," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"The country cannot afford to have a coalition government crawling with the help of several small parties," it opined.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's meetings with several opposition leaders in the last few days, the Sena said some people think after the declaration of results, the situation in Delhi (Centre) would be unstable and "they want to benefit out of it".

"The opposition has assumed the BJP would not come to power, so they are trying hard to gain support of all possible parties to keep the BJP out of power," it said.

"Naidu is trying for a coalition but in reality, his efforts are going to be futile. He met NCP chief Sharad Pawar twice in Delhi, but there is no guarantee of this possible coalition continuing to stay intact by May 23 evening," said the Sena, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

It claimed the Left parties were unlikely to open their account in West Bengal, and the Aam Aadmi Party was expected to meet a similar fate in Punjab, Delhi and Haryana.

The Left's base in Kerala was also likely to shrink further, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

"Naidu himself had a hard time in Andhra Pradesh where YSR Congress leader Jaganmohan Reddy seems to be putting up a strong contest. In AP's neighbouring Telangana, compared to Naidu's TDP and the Congress, the TRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to secure a major win," it said.
First Published on May 20, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Shiv Sena

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 Review: Undercooked and predictable ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show in golden, Aaradhy ...

Game Of Thrones season 8 episode 6: Twitter is disappointed and how!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost ENGAGED after dating for two years

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan getting mocked for her appearance benefits her ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 Written Update: Eight seasons later ...

Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor anniversary: Here’s how love blossomed be ...

Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke pays emotional tribute to Danaerys Targ ...

When Aditi Rao Hydari had to make out with a complete stranger at a fi ...

Buoyed by Exit Poll Results, Amit Shah to Host Dinner for NDA Leaders ...

Sophie Turner Bids Sansa Stark Farewell in an Emotional Instagram Post ...

Game of Thrones: The Best Reactions to Bran's Ending in 'The Iron Thro ...

After Starbucks Cup, 'Game of Thrones' Fans Spot Plastic Water Bottles ...

Abhay Deol Starrer Biopic on Rugby Coach Rudraksh Jena Gets a Grand La ...

Why is Naidu Exhausting Himself? Shiv Sena Mocks Andhra CM’s Efforts ...

Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Here are Some Lesser-Known Facts About the Acto ...

Congress, BJP Leaders Arrested for Livestreaming Voting on Facebook Li ...

WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Brock Lesnar Makes Shocking Return, Bayley ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results: News18-Ipsos poll predicts 42-45 seats ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll projects honours even in Andhra Pradesh, 12-14 ...

Market Live Updates: Sensex posts biggest gain in a decade, Nifty eyes ...

Expect continuation of policies if NDA returns to power, says Manulife ...

Karma Capital expects tax cut, lower rates to spur earnings revival in ...

Expect bonds to do well in case exit polls are accurate, says Bank of ...

2019 Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll winners and losers: Comeback with ma ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 review: An imperfect finale that st ...

Rome Masters: Rafael Nadal lays down marker for French Open title defe ...

Pre-monsoon rainfall 22% lower than usual across India, says IMD; high ...

Saudi Arabia says don’t want war with Iran but is ready to defend it ...

Economic agenda of new government: Jobless growth can't go on forever; ...

Enter Sultana’s Reality: Exploring the relationship between women an ...

Nandita Godbole marries fact and fiction in Ten Thousand Tongues, a fo ...

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S launched in India starting at a price of Rs 10, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.