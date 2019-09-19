App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

No economic crisis in India, govt taking steps to make it stronger: Prakash Javadekar

The minister also took a jibe at former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh for his "saffron-clad rapists" remark, saying even the Congress does not take him seriously.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There is no financial crisis in India, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on September 19, adding that the central government was taking all necessary steps to strengthen the economy.

"To make the economy stronger, the government has taken all measures and I want to say that the fundamentals of the country's economy are strong. We are not in any crisis. Some reactions from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are there. But we are addressing all issues," he told a press conference at his residence here.

Reacting to the Congress's attack on the government for having the upcoming event 'Howdy Modi' in Houston, USA despite an economic slowdown, Javadekar said the Congress would never get such an opportunity like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Close

"The stadium is already houseful for the 'Howdy Modi' event. Congress has never got this much popularity and will never get. I can only say that grapes are sour," said Javadekar, who is the minister of information and broadcasting and environment and climate change.

related news

The minister also took a jibe at former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh for his "saffron-clad rapists" remark, saying even the Congress does not take him seriously.

"Even Congress does not give importance to him. Why should we react. We have seen his mentality after the Mumbai terror attacks. Since then he has been making such statements," he said.

Singh had on Tuesday courted controversy when he said at an event in Bhopal that people in saffron clothes were committing rapes, even in temples.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 04:16 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.