No discussion on pan-India NRC right now, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on December 24 said that there was no need to debate on a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise since there has been no discussion on it "either in the Cabinet or Parliament".

"There is no need to debate this (pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now, PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament," Shah said in an interview with news agency ANI.

On December 22, while addressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that there had been no discussion on NRC ever since his government first came to power in 2014.

Shah also said that there is no link between NRC and detention centre.

"The centre has been there for years and is for illegal migrants. Misinformation is being spread on this," Shah said, adding that there is only one detention centre in the country, and that is in Assam.

During his rally at Ramlila Maidan, PM Modi had said that the Congress and 'urban Naxals' are spreading lies about detention centres in India and denied the existence of such centres.

Stating that the National Population Register (NPR) and NRC are different things, Shah said that "nobody will lose citizenship because of NPR" even if their names are missed.

Earlier today, the Union Cabinet approved over Rs 8,500 crore for updating the National Population Register (NPR). The updating exercise will begin from April 2020.

Shah also said that state governments should not do politics over NPR.

"I humbly appeal to both (West Bengal and Kerala) Chief Ministers again, that don't take such a step and please review you decisions, don't keep the poor out of development programs just for your politics," Shah said.