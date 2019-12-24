App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No discussion on pan-India NRC right now, says Amit Shah

"There is no need to debate this (pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now, PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament," he said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Home Minister Amit Shah on December 24 said that there was no need to debate on a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise since there has been no discussion on it "either in the Cabinet or Parliament".

"There is no need to debate this (pan-India NRC) as there is no discussion on it right now, PM Modi was right, there is no discussion on it yet either in the Cabinet or Parliament," Shah said in an interview with news agency ANI.

On December 22, while addressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that there had been no discussion on NRC ever since his government first came to power in 2014.

Close

Shah also said that there is no link between NRC and detention centre.

related news

"The centre has been there for years and is for illegal migrants. Misinformation is being spread on this," Shah said, adding that there is only one detention centre in the country, and that is in Assam.

During his rally at Ramlila Maidan, PM Modi had said that the Congress and 'urban Naxals' are spreading lies about detention centres in India and denied the existence of such centres.

Stating that the National Population Register (NPR) and NRC are different things, Shah said that "nobody will lose citizenship because of NPR" even if their names are missed.

Earlier today, the Union Cabinet approved over Rs 8,500 crore for updating the National Population Register (NPR). The updating exercise will begin from April 2020.

Shah also said that state governments should not do politics over NPR.

"I humbly appeal to both (West Bengal and Kerala) Chief Ministers again, that don't take such a step and please review you decisions, don't keep the poor out of development programs just for your politics," Shah said.

Earlier, state governments in Kerala, West Bengal and Rajasthan governments— all ruled by non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) political parties— had refused to work on compiling the NPR.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.