App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

No discussion of merger with NCP: Maharashtra Congress chief

Congress veteran Sushilkumar Shinde caused a flutter on Tuesday when he said the NCP and the Congress will soon merge.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Pic: (Left to right) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
File Pic: (Left to right) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said here that there has been no discussion about merger of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) so far.

Congress veteran Sushilkumar Shinde caused a flutter on Tuesday when he said the NCP and the Congress will soon merge.

Speaking to reporters here, Thorat said the issue of merger of two parties was never discussed, either within the state Congress, or with NCP leaders.

Close

"It has been two months since I assumed charge as state Congress chief, and we had several meetings (internal as well as with NCP leaders), but no discussion so far has taken place on the issue of merger," he said.

related news

He exuded confidence that Congress-NCP alliance will win over 160 seats in the October 21 Assembly elections in the state. Thorat attacked the BJP-led state government for "poor and disappointing" handling of the floods which devastated Kolhapur and Sangli districts in August.

The state government also failed to get any monetary assistance from the Central government, he alleged.

"The state government had sent a proposal to the Centre seeking Rs 6,800 crore for flood relief, but not a single penny has been received," he claimed.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 08:22 am

tags #Congress #India #NCP #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.