No delimitation yet for J&K, final decision based on security considerations in region: Report

Four months since the abrogation of Article 370 of Indian Constitution, the delimitation plan for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is yet to take shape, and a final decision regarding this is expected only a couple of months later, The Economic Times has reported.

According to the report, a decision on delimitation will also depend on the security considerations in the region.

Without delimitation of constituencies, elections cannot be held in the region. The delimitation process, according to the report, can take several months and even a year.

Sources, however, told the newspaper that there hasn't been any move on it as of yet on the part of the government.

The Election Commission of India (EC) had, in fact, held a meeting regarding the matter in August, days after the government's Article 370 move.

The EC had, according to the report, looked at the precedents of other bifurcated states, such as Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, among others. The EC had also made known the legal position on the issue to the Union Law Ministry.

According to Section 62 (2) of the J&K Reorganisation Act, the Delimitation Commission "shall take effect from such date as the Central Government may, by order, published in the Official Gazette, specify".

The report states that while it was expected that such a notification would be issued after October 31, when the J&K Reorganisation Act came into effect and J&K was bifurcated, no such move has been made by the government.