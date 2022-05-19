English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:We’ve been digital since day one. Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are using that experience to help small businesses upskill and upscale. Learn how you too can use that experience. Register Now.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    No decision yet on joining BJP or AAP: Hardik Patel

    Addressing a press conference here, Patel (28) claimed the Congress had no vision and that leaders of the party were biased against Gujarati people.

    PTI
    May 19, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

    A day after resigning from the Congress, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Thursday said he has not taken any decision yet on joining any other party, be it the ruling BJP in Gujarat or the new entrant AAP.

    Addressing a press conference here, Patel (28) claimed the Congress had no vision and that leaders of the party were biased against Gujarati people.

    Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls due later this year, Patel on Wednesday resigned from the Congress, claiming top leaders of the party were distracted by their mobile phones and that Gujarat Congress leaders were more interested in arranging chicken sandwiches for them.

    Asked if he would join the BJP or the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, Patel on Thursday said, "I have not taken any decision as of now on joining any political party, be it the BJP or AAP."

    Hitting out at the Congress, he said the party never speaks anything on the issues concerning Hindus, such as the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) or on the issue of a 'Shivling' (said to be) found in a mosque in Varanasi. "Moreover, the Gujarat Congress is too much into caste-based politics. I wasted my three years in this party," Patel said.

    Close

    Related stories

    He claimed the Congress had no vision and that leaders of the party were biased against Gujarati people, like "Adani and Ambani". On Wednesday, in his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, he had accused the party's top leadership of behaving as if they hated Gujarat and Gujaratis, and said he was quitting as the state Congress working president and from the party's primary membership.

    Patel had gained prominence in 2015 after he led the agitation seeking reservation for the Patidar community in the state. He was made the Gujarat Congress working president in July 2020.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Hardik Patel #India #Politics
    first published: May 19, 2022 01:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.