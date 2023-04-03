 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No dearth of political will, officers should act against corrupt, however powerful, without hesitation: PM

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

There is no dearth of political will today to act against corruption and officers should take action against the corrupt, however powerful, without any hesitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing a gathering at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the prime minister said corruption is the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice and the agency’s key responsibility is to free India from it. It is the desire of the people of the country that no corrupt should be spared, he said.

He said those who benefitted from corruption for decades have created an ecosystem which attacks the probe agencies. But the agencies should not to be deterred by stories about power of the corrupt and their ecosystem to tarnish them.

”These people will keep distracting you, but you have to focus on your work. No corrupt person should be spared. There should be no laxity in our efforts. This is the wish of the country, this is the wish of the people of the country. The country, law and constitution are with you,” the prime minister said.