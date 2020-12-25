MARKET NEWS

No corporate can snatch away farmers' land till Narendra Modi is PM: Amit Shah

PTI
December 25, 2020 / 01:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah looks on during the 49th Foundation Day celebrations of Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) at its headquarters in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI8_28_2019_000030B)

No corporate can snatch away any farmer's land as long as Narendra Modi is Prime Minister of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday and asserted that the provision of MSP will continue and mandis will not be shut down.

Shah blamed the Opposition, including Congress, for spreading lies about the minimum support price (MSP) and other provisions of the farm laws.

"The Opposition is speaking brazen lies. I again reiterate that the MSP will continue and the mandis will not be closed. Farmers'' welfare is the top-most priority of the Modi government," Shah asserted.

The years-old demand of one and half times MSP on crops has been implemented by the Modi government during 2014-19, he said.

Shah attended Kisan Samman Nidhi event and also listened to Prime Minister Modi''s video interaction with farmers from several states, along with other BJP leaders at a Gaushala in Kishangarh village.
PTI
TAGS: #India #Politics
first published: Dec 25, 2020 01:48 pm

