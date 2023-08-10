No-confidence motion: PM Modi targets Oppn's pessimism over PSU banks, HAL and LIC

"I consider this a blessing from God that the Opposition brought this no-confidence motion," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha

Taking a dig during the no-confidence motion speech on August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Oppositon's pessimism over public sector undertakings (PSUs), HAL and LIC.

In his speech, Modi noted that earlier today Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had given a detailed information about country’s growth and progress. He added that the defence minister Rajnath Singh also spoke about Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), saying that opposition had falsely claimed that HAL has been destroyed.

"The workers of HAL were instigated that they will lose their jobs. Today HAL is touching the new heights of success. It has registered its highest ever revenues this year," he said in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion speech.

Hitting at the Opposition over LIC's mega IPO and listing, Modi also said, "They said many things about LIC that the money of the poor will sink but today LIC is getting stronger."

"Share market vale logo ke liye yeh mantra hai ki jis bhi sarkari company ko yeh gaali de usme daanv laga do acha hi hone vala hai," he quipped.

Moreover, PM Modi asserted that for opposition, party is above country. They have more interest in hunger for power than hunger of people.

The prime minister also addressed the Manipur violence issue in the Parliament.

"I am sure that peace will prevail in Manipur soon. I want to tell the women in Manipur that the people of this country and this parliament is with you, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha," PM Modi said.

Further, in his speech, Modi said that the opposition's move is auspicious for his government as he expressed confidence that the BJP and its allies will break old records to retain power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"I consider this a blessing from God that the Opposition brought this no-confidence motion," he said.

When the opposition brought the no-confidence motion in 2018, his government came to power for a second term with bigger mandate in 2019.

Modi attacked the opposition parties for not letting discussion take place on a number of bills related to the country's development, saying they have shown that 'dal' (party) is bigger than 'desh' (country) for them. ''You have betrayed people,'' he said.

Noting that people of the country have repeatedly shown their faith in his government, Modi expressed his thanks to them.

He also said, the continuity of planning and hard work will go on and there will be new reforms to it as per the need and all the efforts will be made for performance. "We will be the third-largest economy. The country trusts that when you bring the No Confidence Motion in 2028, the country would be among the top three nations of the world."

PM Modi also exuded confidence that the BJP and its allies will break records to score a grand win in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

After speaking for 120 minutes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his speech saying “I’ve shown great restraint today because the aspiration of 140 crore Indians matter." The no-confidence motion then stood defeated in Lok Sabha.

(With agency inputs)