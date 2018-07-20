No-confidence motion: Narendra Modi tears into Rahul’s hug and wink spell as govt crushes motion in LS

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government comfortably defeated the Opposition's no-confidence motion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spared no punches in replying to Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s hug and wink spell in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"In the morning, the voting was not over, the debate was also not over one member comes running to me saying- Utho Utho Utho..What is his hurry to come to power? Let me tell this member it is the people who elected us. That is how we have come here. To remove one Modi, see who all they are trying to bring together," Modi said, taking a dig at Gandhi.

The no-confidence motion was defeated with 325 members voting against it (in the government’s favour) and 126 for the motion (backing the opposition). While the Biju Janata Dal walked out before the debate started in the morning, Shiv Sena remained absent during the debate.

Modi’s remarks came in response to Gandhi’s unexpected move earlier in the day when he moved across the aisle to hug the Prime Minister, professing to practice the politics of love.

In a 91-minute speech peppered with data on jobs creation, economic growth, and taunts at political rivals, Modi launched a point-by-point counter attack to the Opposition’s charge on a variety of areas ranging from domestic politics to rising NPAs, farm distress, goods and services tax (GST) and mob violence.

“Any instance of violence brings shame to the nation. I will once again urge the state governments to punish those who indulge in violence,” he said.

Gandhi, who is rallying his supporters for the Lok Sabha elections next year, said his party’s politics were above hate and that he bore no personal animosity towards Modi.

“You have anger against me, you can call me names, you can abuse me, but I don’t have a speck of hatred against you. I will take out this hatred out of you and turn it into love,” Gandhi said.

Shortly after closing his speech where he drilled holes in the performance of the Modi administration, Gandhi walked across to the treasury benches to hug the Prime Minister and was seen gesticulating him to stand up in an apparent request to embrace him.

Modi, surprised by Gandhi’s move, remained seated, later calling back Gandhi to his seat, shaking hands, smiling and patting him on the back. The Congress president was later seen winking at a party colleague after returning to his seat in the opposition benches. The images quickly went viral across social media and on television screens as news channels repeatedly flashed these repeatedly.

Modi hit back at Gandhi for saying that the Prime Minister cannot look him in the eye.

“A member said that I can't look them in the eye. He is right. He is a big naamdaar (dynast), while I am a backward caste man from a poor household. I am a simple kaamdaar. How can I dare to look them in the eye?," Modi said.

He said that whenever anyone tried to look them in the eye they have paid a price, be it former Prime Ministers Chandra Shekhar, IK Gujral and HD Deve Gowda, as well as former President Pranab Mukherjee.

“The entire nation saw what the eyes did today. It is clear in front of everyone,” Modi said in a reference to Gandhi winking at his party colleague earlier in the day.

Modi also took potshots at at Gandhi's “jumla” strike remark.

"You called the surgical strike a Jumla Strike. You can abuse me as much as you want but stop insulting the jawans of India. I will not tolerate this insult to our forces,” Modi said.

The BJP has repeatedly sought to pin down Gandhi, the fourth generation scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, as a failed dynast out of touch with ordinary people.

"The Congress party has lost its touch from ground reality. They are cut off from their voter base. This is the reason they are being wiped off from state after state," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also strongly countered Rahul Gandhi on his "bhagidar" (collaborator) and not a "chowkidar" (watchman) comments.

“Yes, I am bhagidar, but not a thekedar (middlemen) like you” he said. “I can say with pride that hum chowkidar bhi hain, hum bhagidar bhi hai, par apki tarha saudagar nahi hain. I am a bhagidaar in the sorrows and the dreams of 125 crore people”.

Modi rebutted Gandhi’s remarks that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had lied about the government’s deal to acquire French fighter aircraft Rafale.

"Just because of one careless allegation in the House on Rafale deal, both the nations had to release statements. We should not indulge in such childish behaviour. For how long will these people continue being immature. And this is the case when they have enjoyed power for so long," Modi said.

The French government had issued a clarification that there was a security agreement between the two governments in 2008 which commits the two states to protect classified information.

Members of erstwhile NDA partner Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which piloted the no-confidence motion, were heard loudly protesting during Modi’s reply, demanding special status for the state.

“(Former prime minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji created 3 states: Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. It was done peacefully. These states are prospering. The Congress divided Andhra Pradesh behind shut doors and their conduct then was shameful,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that TDP had made a U-turn on special status, had accepted special package.

“I remember a statement made by a TDP MP who had said that the special package is better than special status. State chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had also thanked the finance minister. But they did a U-turn," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the TDP got entangled into a game plan laid by YRS Congress and they used the Parliament to settle regional political scores. “As the elections drew nearer. The praise changed into criticism,” Modi said.

The NDA government, he said, was committed to ensure development of Andhra Pradesh

“I want to tell the people of Andhra Pradesh that we will keep working for them. We will do everything possible for the development of Andhra Pradesh,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister gave a stirring account of the government’s record over the last four years, after inheriting a crippling economy, hit by mounting bad loans.

The NPAs, or bad loans, was a Congress legacy, Modi said.

“I want to tell you about the NPA problem. Much before Internet Banking, Congress Party invented phone banking and this caused the NPA mess. A phone call was sufficient to secure loans for their cronies and the nation suffered. To repay old new loans, new ones were issued. The web of NPAs was spread during this time,” Modi said.

On the move to keep petroleum products outside goods and services tax (GST), he said that it was the UPA government who had decided that petroleum products would be kept out of GST.

Modi said that misinformation was being spread about job creation in India, as he reeled out data employment opportunities being created in the last four years.

“Around 50 lakh jobs have been created in the last nine months in the formal sector. From Sept 2017 to May 2018 around 18 lakh people have been added to the rolls of employees provident fund (EPF). In 2016-17, 17,000 new CAs have joined business, and 5,000 out of these have started their own companies. If one company gives five jobs, then around one lakh jobs get created,” he said.

In the informal sector, the Prime Minister said last year 11,40,000 people got employment in transport sector, adding that the government will put out India’s job data every month.