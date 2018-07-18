App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

No-confidence motion moved against Modi govt;Speaker admits it

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government was today moved in the Lok Sabha, with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitting it and saying she would announce the date for a debate on it in "2-3 days".

The Speaker named all opposition members who had moved similar no-confidence motions and said TDP's Kesineni Srinivas would move his motion as his name had come up in the lottery.

The member of the TDP, which had quit the ruling NDA coalition in March protesting against the government not giving a special package to Andhra Pradesh, moved the motion during Zero Hour which was admitted by the Speaker.

She said she will notify the date for discussion on the no-confidence motion in "2-3 days".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government was ready to face the no-confidence motion and win it as it enjoyed a two-third majority in the House.

The TDP members had moved a no-confidence motion during the Budget session of Parliament also.

But it was rejected by the Speaker on the ground that the House was not in order as there were continuous protests in the Well by different political parties on various issues.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 12:55 pm

tags #India #Lok Sabha #Politics

