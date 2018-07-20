App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No-confidence motion: Here’s why PM Modi laughed during Rahul Gandhi’s speech

Modi joined his MPs in laughing their way through Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the no-confidence Parliamentary debate

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech was met with laughter from the BJP’s benches, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the no-confidence motion debate in Parliament.

The laughter started when Gandhi said “PM bahaar mein jaate hain,” which literally translates to – “the PM goes outside.” By saying outside, Gandhi meant abroad; he quickly rectified himself by saying “Bahaar jaate hain, to Trumpji, Obamaji.”

In another instance, Gandhi said “Pradhanmantri apni aankh meri aankh mein nahi daal sakte,” which translates to – “The PM can’t put his eyes into mine.” What he meant was that Modi cannot look him in the eye.

While BJP MPs had a good time during the Congress president's speech, PM Modi was mostly sitting emotionlessly and simply smiling. It was only when Rahul Gandhi made these slip-ups when could not control his laughter.

Gandhi spoke continuously and ended his speech by saying: “You can call me things. You can call me Pappu, but I do not have any hate for you,” following which he walked across to Modi, hugged him and shook his hand.

Scores of Twitter users took this as another opportunity to troll the Congress leader, who has been mocked in the past for his speeches.


The no-confidence motion was proposed and moved by the Telugu Desam Party after it claimed that the NDA government allegedly did not fulfil their promise to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

