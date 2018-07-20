No-confidence motion: Here’s why PM Modi laughed during Rahul Gandhi’s speech

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech was met with laughter from the BJP’s benches, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the no-confidence motion debate in Parliament.

The laughter started when Gandhi said “PM bahaar mein jaate hain,” which literally translates to – “the PM goes outside.” By saying outside, Gandhi meant abroad; he quickly rectified himself by saying “Bahaar jaate hain, to Trumpji, Obamaji.”

In another instance, Gandhi said “Pradhanmantri apni aankh meri aankh mein nahi daal sakte,” which translates to – “The PM can’t put his eyes into mine.” What he meant was that Modi cannot look him in the eye.

While BJP MPs had a good time during the Congress president's speech, PM Modi was mostly sitting emotionlessly and simply smiling. It was only when Rahul Gandhi made these slip-ups when could not control his laughter.

Gandhi spoke continuously and ended his speech by saying: “You can call me things. You can call me Pappu, but I do not have any hate for you,” following which he walked across to Modi, hugged him and shook his hand.



Someone just now said Modi ji should check if Pappu stole his wallet or mobile.. Pakit maar samjh rahe Hai isko. By God.

— Ashu (@muglikar_) July 20, 2018

Scores of Twitter users took this as another opportunity to troll the Congress leader, who has been mocked in the past for his speeches.



“Pradhan Mantriji bar mein jaatey hai... [hysterical laughter in the House, even PM is shaking with laughter]... “nahin nahin, jab India se bahar mein jaatey hai.” Epic. Vintage Rahul Gandhi. #BhookampAaneWalaHai #NoConfidenceDebate — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) July 20, 2018





Hahahaha..

Rahul Gandhi took Shivji's name in Lok Sabha and claimed to be a Hindu.

And also he referred to himself as a Pappu!! Yes in the parliament!! If these are not #AccheDin what else could be? #BhookampAaneWalaHai #NoConfidenceMotion — Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) July 20, 2018

The no-confidence motion was proposed and moved by the Telugu Desam Party after it claimed that the NDA government allegedly did not fulfil their promise to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh.