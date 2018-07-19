No-confidence motion: BJP gets 3 hours 33 minutes debate time, Congress gets just 38 minutes

Ahead of the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, each party has been allotted a specific time to present their arguments. The no-confidence trust vote will be held on July 20. The BJP will speak for 3 hours 33 minutes, while the Congress will get to speak for merely 38 minutes.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that moved the motion has been allotted just 13 minutes of debate time.

Sources told News18, that the Narendra Modi-government has the support of at least 314 MPs, which is comfortably above the halfway mark of 268.

The time given to each party to debate depends on the number of existing MPs in the party.

Mentioned below if the time allotted to each party for the debate:

BJP: 3 hours 33 minutes

Congress: 38 minutes

AIADMK: 29 minutes

Trinamool Congress: 27 minutes

Biju Janata Dal: 15 minutes

Shiv Sena: 14 minutes

Telugu Desam Party: 13 minutes

Telangana Rashtra Samithi: 9 minutes

CPI(M): 7 minutes

SP: 6 minutes

NCP: 6 minutes

5 minutes