you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

No comparison between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi: Telangana BJP chief

On the other hand, the BJP would go to the people seeking their mandate to bring back the "decisive leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he told reporters here.

PTI
Telangana BJP President K Laxman Wednesday took a swipe at opposition parties over their proposed grand alliance, saying they were not able to decide their prime ministerial candidate.

There can be no comparison between the leadership of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Modi, he claimed. Noting that previous experiments of forming fronts at the national level had failed, he also said regional parties come together without a national prospective.

Though BJP did not fare well in the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana, the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls would be different, he added.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #BJP #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

