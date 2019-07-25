App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

No common pattern of mob lynching in country: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said during Question Hour that the BJP government was serious about tackling the issue and the prime minister had expressed concern.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

There is no common pattern of mob lynching across the country with incidents occurring in different states ruled by different political dispensations, the government said in Rajya Sabha on July 24.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said during Question Hour that the BJP government was serious about tackling the issue and the prime minister had expressed concern.

"Available data shows that there is no common pattern of mob lynching and incidents have happened in different states at different times. Incidents have happened in different states ruled by different political parties," he said.

Reddy said such incidents have been reported from Tripura, West Bengal and Kerala and had occurred previously also.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad said during the last five years, incidents of lynching and violence against minorities and Dalits have become too common.

He said these were not shown on television but whatsapp messages circulating show that minorities were forced to chant slogans by members associated to a political party and asked how many advisories were sent by the Centre to state governments in this regard.

Later Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) raised the issue of communal riots in Muzzaffarnagar, saying 40 accused have been acquitted.

He questioned what is being done for witness protection.

To this, Home Minister Amit Shah said the minister concerned can only respond when he has information on the specified time period.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #India #Politics

