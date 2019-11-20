App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

'No comments', says Sonia Gandhi on political developments in Maharashtra

Her response came as Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut exuded confidence that a government led by his party will be in place by next month in Maharashtra. He said the picture will become clear in the next two days.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday refused to comment on the progress being made in the formation of a new government in Maharashtra.

"No comments," Gandhi said in Parliament House when reporters posed questions on the political situation in Maharashtra.

President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12 amid a stalemate over government formation after the assembly polls last month.

related news

In the October 21 Maharashtra polls, the BJP-Sena saffron alliance won 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member assembly. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, bagged 44 and 54 seats respectively.

However, failing to evolve a consensus over the chief minister's post, the two saffron parties parted ways, with the Sena exploring the possibility of tying up with the Congress-NCP.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Sonia Gandhi

