you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 03, 2018 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session LIVE: No coercive action against people not in the NRC, says Rajnath Singh

This live blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Aug 03, 01:56 PM (IST)
  • Aug 03, 12:28 PM (IST)

    TMC: Have you become scared of the strength of a united Opposition? Is that why you are detaining MPs?

  • Aug 03, 12:01 PM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in the RS: Process of drafting NRC is flawed. 

  • Aug 03, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Derek O'Brien, TMC, West Bengal: This is not an Assam issue, it's a national issue. 

  • Aug 03, 11:39 AM (IST)

    Ripun Bora, Congress, Assam: Genuine people have been excluded (from NRC) due to technical reasons. I suggest simplification of the norms. 

  • Aug 03, 11:32 AM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: People not on the list will get a chance to provide proof of their citizenship. 

  • Aug 03, 11:27 AM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: No coercive action against people not in the NRC. 

  • Aug 03, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: The process has been fair and has not discriminated between people. 

  • Aug 03, 11:24 AM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: The NRC has been drafted under the Suprme Court's supervision.The Supreme Court is monitoring the issue.

  • Aug 03, 11:21 AM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh: This is only the draft NRC, not the final one. The draft NRC is based on the Assam Accord. 

  • Aug 03, 11:19 AM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses Rajya Sabha.

  • Aug 03, 11:18 AM (IST)

    Raya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu: I have received a privilege notice from our member in West Bengal. 

  • Aug 03, 11:11 AM (IST)

    Uproar in Lok Sabha by Trinamool Congress MPs after TMC delegation was detained at Silchar airport yesterday. (ANI)

  • Aug 03, 11:01 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha proceedings for the day commence. 

  • Aug 03, 10:41 AM (IST)
  • Aug 03, 10:10 AM (IST)

    TMC planning to bring privilege motion in Lok Sabha 

    The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is planning to move a privilege motion in Lok Sabha against the detention of its members of parliament in Silchar in Assam.

    The TMC delegation consisting six members of Parliament, one MLA and one minister from West Bengal government had left for Silchar to interact with people left out of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on Monday.

    The TMC has launched a strong protest against the draft NRC inside and outside Parliament.

    The members of the delegation has alleged that they were stopped at the Silchar airport and confined "unlawfully".

    "As soon as we landed in Silchar hundreds of state policemen led by commissioner and deputy commissioner surrounded us and confined us illegally and unlawfully in a room. They have even manhandled many of us. This is super emergency here," TMC lawmaker Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar told reporters in New Delhi.

    The matter was also raised inside Lok Sabha on Thursday by party leader Saugata Roy, who said Assam is not out of the country and how Assam government could stop members of Parliament from entering Assam. "I said I will raise the privilege motion against the Assam government," Roy said. (PTI)

  • Aug 03, 10:02 AM (IST)
  • Aug 03, 09:57 AM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 07:03 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has been adjourned until 11.00 am tomorrow.

  • Aug 02, 07:01 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha passes Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill

    The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha.

    The bill grants constitutional status to the National Commission on Backward Classes (NCBC) and places it on par with National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (NCSC and NCST). Rajya Sabha will now have to pass the Bill within 2 weeks.

  • Aug 02, 06:52 PM (IST)

    After correction, the votes for the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 stand as follows:

    AYES: 393

    NOES: 0

    Absent: 0

    Total: 393

    The motion is carried by a complete majority. 

  • Aug 02, 06:50 PM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 06:21 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha is currently discussing The Constitution (123rd amendment) Bill, 2017. 

  • Aug 02, 04:06 PM (IST)

    Bring a law to control population, BJP member tells govt

    A BJP member in Lok Sabha today asked the government to bring a population control law to ensure a two-child norm for a family.

    Making the demand during the Zero Hour, Uday Pratap Singh, representing Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh, said that countries like China have taken steps to check population growth.

    Singh demanded that a law should be enacted to control population and ensure that a family can have only two children.

    Highlighting population growth in the country, he said this led to various problems, including on the employment front. (PTI)

  • Aug 02, 03:03 PM (IST)

    Ruckus continues in the Lok Sabha.

  • Aug 02, 02:15 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. Venkaiah Naidu said the House should discuss MSPs for crops, but the Opposition wanted the Home Minister to address the House. 

  • Aug 02, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Opposition says Home Minister Rajnath Singh should address the House. 

  • Aug 02, 02:03 PM (IST)

    Sharad Pawar, NCP: We should hear the Home Minister. 

  • Aug 02, 02:02 PM (IST)

    Injustice has been done to the Home Minister, says Venkaiah Naidu. 

  • Aug 02, 12:20 PM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh says the amendments to the SC/ST Act should be passed in the monsoon session. 

