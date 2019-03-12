No clarity on alliance with Congress, we'll field 7-8 candidates in Assam: AIUDF chief

Badruddin Ajmal, the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), has said there is still no clarity on an alliance with the Rahul Gandhi-led Indian National Congress, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.

Ajmal said his party is likely to field candidates in seven to eight seats of Assam. The north-eastern state has a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats.

“There is no clarity. I cannot say that we have not spoken, neither can I say that we have because I do not trust them. If I say something, they will come out and deny,” the newspaper reported Ajmal as saying.

“We will keep in mind that not even one seat should go to the BJP because of us,” Ajmal said, adding that he will contest from Dhubri. His brother Sirajuddin Ajmal, who is one of the three party MPs, is unlikely to contest this time because of health issues, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Ajmal also ruled out an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The perfume baron had won the Dubri Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 and 2014.

However, in the 2016 state election, Ajmal lost the Salmara South assembly segment in Dubri to the Congress. The election had seen BJP and its allies form government in Assam, ending Congress’ 15-year rule.

The AIUDF had opposed The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make illegal immigrants (Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan) eligible for Indian citizenship.

As the bill was already passed in Lok Sabha, it only had to be pushed through Rajya Sabha. However, as the 16th Lok Sabha concluded its final scheduled sitting on February 13, the bill now stands to officially lapse on June 3.

Political observers had told Moneycontrol earlier that the protests against the bill could have an impact on the Lok Sabha polls.

Voting in Assam will happen over three phases: April 11, April 18 and April 23.

In 2014, BJP had bagged seven out of 14 seats. Congress and AIUDF won three seats each, while one seat was won by an independent candidate.