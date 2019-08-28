App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

No change in seat-sharing formula for Maharashtra polls: Uddhav Thackeray

In last one month, the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena have inducted nearly 12 senior Congress and NCP leaders, leading to speculations that both the saffron allies may contest the state Assembly polls separately, like in 2014.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said there is no change in the seat-sharing formula worked out with the BJP for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In last one month, the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena have inducted nearly 12 senior Congress and NCP leaders, leading to speculations that both the saffron allies may contest the state Assembly polls separately, like in 2014.

When asked about it, Thackeray said the announcement of political alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena was made ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year in Mumbai itself.

Close

"There is no change in the seat-sharing formula we have worked out since then," he told reporters here.

related news

During a joint press conference addressed by BJP chief Amit Shah and Thackeray in February this year, the two parties said they would contest "an equal number of seats" and leave the remaining for other parties in the ruling alliance.

Last week, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said a seat-sharing agreement between his party and ally Shiv Sena will have to be "worked out" for the state polls, due in September-October, as the current situation leaves very few seats for new entrants.

He was responding to a query on whether the two parties would contest 135 seats each and leave 18 seats for smaller allies during polls for the 288-member state Assembly.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the 2014 state polls separately, but later came together to form the government in a post-poll arrangement that year.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 02:17 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.