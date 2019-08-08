No celebrations: PM Modi asks cabinet ministers to focus on the road ahead in Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised his cabinet ministers to focus on the heavy-lifting that is going to begin after the President’s nod to revocation of special status as well and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi reminded his ministerial colleagues that there is no room for triumphalism even as BJP members celebrated the saffron party’s oldest commitment to honour its founders, The Indian Express has reported.

While approving Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal to scrap Article 370 provisions that grant special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, PM Modi told the cabinet, “It is a big day for the country. We should demonstrate foresight and statesmanship to take everyone along on this,” a source told the newspaper.

The Prime Minister also reportedly reminded his ministers to bear in mind the “repercussions” of the decision and its effects on a section of people.

A source quoted the PM as saying, “Party cannot ignore it, BJP cannot afford to overlook the reactions. Not just that party has to take everyone along, it has to also help security agencies control the situation,” the publication has reported.

Party leaders and local cadres have been advised against “chest thumping” and “celebrating” and focus on containing the possible repercussions of the Centre’s move in the Valley and even other parts of the country.

The newspaper also reported that PM Modi and Home Minister Shah had walked an extra mile to get Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu into confidence.

Since both Modi and Shah were aware of Naidu’s political history of having objected to the unruly scenes in the Upper House at the time of Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation five years ago, they did the crucial spadework of keeping him in the loop. This also helped them with the numbers in Rajya Sabha, the publication has reported.

Once Naidu was in confidence, the government decided to introduce the legislation in Rajya Sabha first instead of Lok Sabha, where the BJP commands a majority. “It would have been smooth sailing in the Lok Sabha but it would have given a day for the Opposition in Rajya Sabha to strategise. Its introduction in Upper House caught the Opposition unawares. It helped us avoid major disruption that could have stalled this Bill,” said a source told the newspaper.

On August 5, Naidu let the government introduce the proposals in legislative business. In fact, Rajya Sabha Secretariat sources said that additional marshals were kept ready for the proceedings. When two PDP MPs tore the Constitution in the House in protest, Naidu had them escorted out without flinching.

