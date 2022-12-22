No case of BF.7 variant found in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the COVID-19 scare that has erupted across many countries, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 22 said no case of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 has been found in the national capital. As of now, the cases of the XBB variant are being reported in Delhi, he said.

Kejriwal appealed to people to take the booster dose at the earliest as only 24 percent of people in Delhi have taken the precautionary dose, which is a matter of concern for the government. He said, “100 percent people in Delhi are double vaccinated, but precaution dose has been taken by only 24 percent following which necessary steps will be taken.”

Earlier, the Delhi Chief Minister held an hour-long meeting with health officials to review preparations for COVID-19. He said the people in Delhi don’t have to panic and assured them the Delhi government has made preparations in advance if the situation worsens.

Delhi government is prepared to go for testing of one lakh people a day, besides 8,000 beds are ready. “Last year we had kept 25,000 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi. If the need arises, we are ready to make 36,000 beds available for coronavirus patients. We are also prepared to store 928 metric tonnes of oxygen in Delhi, besides 15 tankers are ready for oxygen supply,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi government has 380 ambulances and a process has been initiated to procure more ambulances, said Kejriwal. “We are waiting for the Central government to issue directions for preparations and steps will be taken accordingly,” said Kejriwal.