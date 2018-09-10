App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

No BJP role in our decision to stay away from bandh: Shiv Sena

Raut asserted it was the Shiv Sena's own decision to not take part in the "Bharat Bandh" and its stand had nothing to do with the BJP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Monday dismissed talks of senior BJP leaders asking his party to stay away from the nationwide bandh called by the Congress to protest the rising prices of fuel.

Raut asserted it was the Shiv Sena's own decision to not take part in the "Bharat Bandh" and its stand had nothing to do with the BJP.

"No BJP leader has asked the Shiv Sena to stay away from the bandh. Its our own decision," he said. The Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit is part of the BJP- headed governments at the Centre and also in Maharashtra.

There have been talks in political circles that the BJP, facing the opposition fire over the rising prices of fuel, had persuaded its bickering Maharashtra-based ally to stay away from the Congress-sponsored bandh.

related news

Several opposition parties supported the bandh call.

An editorial published Monday in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the saffron outfit stayed away from the bandh to see how strongly opposition parties raise an issue of public importance.

"We have been carrying the burden of opposition leaders so far and we now want to see the strength of the opposition. People's interests are protected when opposition parties perform (their duty) with efficiency," said the editorial in the Marathi daily.

Raut is the executive editor of the Sena mouthpiece.

In the same editorial, the party hit at out the BJP- led NDA government for "failing" to fulfil pre-poll promises, especially its pledge to provide enough jobs. The Sena often slams government policies and also criticises BJP leaders on issues of the day.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 05:35 pm

tags #India #Politics #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.