you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No anti-national activities on campus: Yogi Adityanath-led UP govt to private varsities

The ordinance also lays a provision mandating varsities to abide by the academic calendar established by various controlling bodies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet on June 19 approved the draft to an ordinance which mandates all private universities in the state to submit an undertaking that "anti-national activities" will not be allowed on their campus, as per a News 18 report.

The Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Ordinance  2019 also says that the new and existing private universities in Uttar Pradesh will have to abide by the promise of preserving the "secular, democratic fabric and aspire for universal brotherhood and tolerance".

The ordinance, if passed in the Assembly, will take the form of an umbrella act having all private universities, including 276 existing ones, under its purview. A common law is being introduced so as to "remove anomalies" in the functioning of private universities in the state.

It is aimed at "improving functioning and academic standard of these universities," the report added.

related news

The draft stated that all private universities will have to ensure admission to a specific number of students from the economically weaker sections (EWS) at 50 percent fee concession and employ 75 percent faculty in the permanent bracket. In case a university is found violating these provisions, Uttar Pradesh’s higher education council will be empowered to probe the matter.

The ordinance is being seen as a move to bring the functioning of private universities under the state government’s watch. Calling it a "very significant decision", UP Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh told The Indian Express that the Ordinance will serve as a controlling and monitoring body to regulate fee structure, call sessions, appointment teachers and follow UGC guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has criticized the draft ordinance, saying that the UP govt must define exactly what they mean by "anti-national activities".

Samajwadi Party leader and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has said that Yogi Adityanath-led government's move will lead to the closure of universities as it will make compliance tougher for new investors in the education sector.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 07:53 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #anti-national #BJP #Congress #Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) #India #Politics #UGC #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanth

