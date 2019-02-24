App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

No animosity towards PM Modi, so hugged him: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said he hugged the prime minister, despite Modi criticising his family in the House.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on February 23 said he held "no animosity" towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the hug he gave him in Parliament last July.

Gandhi said he hugged the prime minister, despite Modi criticising his family in the House.

The Congress chief referred to the incident, which had created a flutter last year, in response to a question during an interaction with university students here.

"You (Modi) may have anger and hatred toward me, but it is not in my heart. I have love," Gandhi said.

"In reality, I hold no animosity towards him," the Congress chief said.

He also took a veiled dig at the prime minister, claiming that after the hug, "Modi felt how someone showed love to me (Modi)?"

Gandhi went on to extol the virtues of hugs, and urged the youth to try it with those classmates who harbour any grudge or feeling of animosity towards them. "Try it, it is magic," he said.

He also recalled an incident after his grandmother Indira Gandhi's death to emphasise the power of hugs.

"My grandmother was more than my mother, as my mother was a disciplinarian and I would often hide behind my grandmother. After her assassination, I was very disturbed. I was very angry," he said.

Gandhi said his father, Rajiv Gandhi, was in Bengal during that time. "When my father came back, he hugged me and that anger dissolved," he recalled.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 08:00 am

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.