No alliance, new party is a hindrance to BJP in the coming Assam assembly polls: BJP

Leaders of the ruling BJP in Assam asserted that no alliance or new party stands as a hindrance for the saffron party's return to power in the state for the second time in the assembly polls due in early 2021.

State BJP president Ranjit Kumar Dass and senior party leader and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also attacked the opposition Congress for the tardy development in the state and for going out of its way to "disrupt and destroy" Assam.

Addressing the state BJP Executive meeting here on Friday, Dass claimed, "In front of our dedicated karyakartas (workers) no alliance/new party stands as a factor of hindrance". This was a reference to the coming together of AASU, AJYCP and KMSS to form an allaince and fight the polls.

"If the 42 lakh karyakartas of BJP Assam bring even one new member we we will undoubtedly be successful in our Mission #BJP + = 100 +," he said. "Three Cs - that is Congress, Communist and Communalist have constantly gone out of their way to disrupt and destroy Assam," asserted the BJP state chief. A true Indian, patriot of Assam along with the karyakartas of BJP Assam should reject these three Cs, he said.

Sarma said no alliance/new party was a hindrance to BJP's return to power for the second term in the state by winning the hearts of the people.

Without referring to AASU, AJYCP and KMSS coming together with like-minded organisations and Congress, besides Congress' efforts for 'Mahajuth' for the assembly polls, Sarma said "There may be two political parties, three political parties and Mahajuth (grand alliance).

"But they cannot stand one day in front of the three crore people of Assam. I tell those who (AASU) criticised the National Register of Citizens (NRC) or made public the report on the Clause 6 of Assam Accord without it being laid in assembly to face the people by fighting the coming assembly polls", he said.

Clause 6 of Assam Accord provides constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

Criticising the 15-year Congress rule in Assam under Tarun Gogoi, Sarma said only the national games held then defined the three terms of the Gogoi government when the BJP government is defined by the 55 stadia and the slew of development schemes it undertook for the welfare of the people and the development of Assam in just five years.

Sarma was a powerful minister in the Congress regime till he fell out with Gogoi and joined BJP on the eve of the 2016 elections. Chief Mininister Sarbananda Sonowal in his speech asked whether Congress has the moral right to criticise BJP. "Look at Congress' history. Beginning with first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru down to their other premiers, Congress created history by being involved in corruption."

"So do not engage in any arguments with Congress but concentrate on finding a place in the hearts of the people", exhorted Sonowal. Stating that Assam in the pre-Independence era was one of the most developed states of India, he said due to the misrule of Congress it got relegated as one of the most backward states.

"Now under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we want to go forward as a developed state. We seek the help of the people to make the youths of Assam self-reliant and able citizens of the state and country. I want to make our state economically developed," Sonowal said and urged the BJP workers to work for the party.