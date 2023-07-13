Nitish Kumar’s national ambitions have tied his hands vis-à-vis Tejashwi

BJP calls for Tejashwi Yadav's resignation as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar stays quiet. (Pic credit: @yadavtejashwi)

Three weeks after hosting an opposition parties’ meeting in Patna to establish a united front against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is now focused on saving his government in the state.

This comes after his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, was named in a chargesheet filed on July 3 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating an alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Kumar’s silence regarding the chargesheet against Yadav contradicts his claim of zero tolerance towards corruption. The BJP has been demanding the removal of Yadav from the cabinet and even staged protests in this regard inside the legislative assembly.

There have been rumours that Kumar, who has been playing a pivotal role for the opposition in the run-up to the general elections, might join the BJP. However, BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have said that this won't happen.

“In governance, every day is a new situation. Kumar has national ambitions and doesn’t want to spoil his chances. Hence he is tolerating Yadav,” said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai.

As Chief Minister, Kumar has a certain standing, which is one of the reasons the opposition was seen together in Patna on June 23, explained Kidwai. “At this juncture, Kumar would not take any step which could destabilise his government in the state. The two parties, Janata Dal (United) and Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have equal clout in the administration,” added Kidwai.

Between 2004 to 2009, when Tejashwi’s father Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union Railways Minister under the UPA regime, he allegedly offered Group D appointments in the railways in exchange for plots of land registered under the names of his family members, including his daughters and son Tejashwi.

Another political analyst, Dr Sanjay Kumar, said, “The opposition BJP will make every effort to corner the incumbent government regarding the charges against Tejashwi Yadav, but it won’t be easy for Kumar to remove him from power.”

“If Tejashwi Yadav belonged to Nitish Kumar’s party, it would have been easier for him to dismiss him. However, since he is with the RJD, if Nitish Kumar speaks against him, the government will collapse,” Sanjay Kumar added.

He further mentioned that every regional party aspires to play a role at the national level, including Nitish Kumar’s JDU. But, “Considering the 2024 general elections, Nitish Kumar will strive to strengthen his position in the state first,” explained Sanjay Kumar.